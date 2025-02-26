IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 650 posts begins on March 1 at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Junior Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts in the organisation. IDBI Bank Jr. AM Recruitment 2025: Registration for 650 posts begins on March 1 (Mint)

The registration process begins on March 1 and will end on March 12, 2025. IDBI Bank invites applications from young, dynamic graduates for 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 6 months of classroom studies at the respective campus, 2 months Internship and 4 months of On Job Training (OJT) at IDBI Bank’s Branches/offices/centers.

ASRB NET Notification 2025 released at asrb.org.in; know important dates, eligibility, steps to apply & more

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.03.2000 and not later than 01.03.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Apply for over 1,700 constable posts, check eligibility, selection process & more

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1050/- for all others category candidates and ₹250/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Only Intimation Charges). The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.