Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Apply for over 1,700 constable posts, check eligibility, selection process & more

Punjab Police has opened the application process for the recruitment of over 1,700 constable vacancies. Eligible candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Applications are now open for more than 1,700 constable posts. Interested candidates can find the direct link to apply and details on eligibility, selection process and more here.

The deadline to submit applications is March 13, 2025.

As per the official notification, tentatively 1,746 police vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of this, 1,261 vacancies are for District Police Cadre and 485 are for Armed Police Cadre.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to apply for the recruitment process, candidates need to meet the following requirements:

The candidate should be a citizen of India, and should have obtained the citizenship/permanent residency/green card of any other country. The candidate should be minimum 18 years of age as on January 15, 2025, and maximum 28 years as on January 1, 2025. Relaxation in upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates. Education (for both District and Armed Police Cadre): Candidate should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation. The educational qualifications must have been attained by the candidate on or before January 1st, 2025. Mandatory Qualification: All candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government, on or before January 1, 2025, states the offiical notice. Physical requirements (for both District and Armed Police Cadre): Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 7 inches (170.2 cms) and for female candidates, it is 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cms). Transgender candidates will be treated as per female candidates in terms of Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test.

Selection Process

The selection process for the recruitment of Punjab Police constables will include three stages:

Stage 1 will consist of two common Computer Based Test (CBT), multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Paper, namely Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature. Stage 2 will consist of Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test shall be qualifying in nature. Stage 3 will consist of Document Scrutiny.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: How to apply for constable posts

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the constable recruitment process:

Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab. On the next page, click on the link titled Punjab Police Recruitment 2025. Next, click on the link to register for the recruitment process. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.