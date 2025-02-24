JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 application correction window to open on February 27, check official notice here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be opening the application correction window for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 from Thursday, February 27. Candidates who have already applied for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 and wish to edit/modify their application can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, when the correction window link is activated. The NTA will be opening the application correction window for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on February 27, 2025. The official notice is given here. (Representational image/Unsplash)

As per the NTA's fresh notice, candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms till February 28, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

Also read: BSEB ‘Super 50’ applications open for IIT JEE, NEET free coaching; check eligibility, features and more

The agency said in the notice, “The National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2025.”

“In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main)-2025.”

Candidates must note here that since it is a one-time facility, they are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for the same will be given by the NTA.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 paper 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Furthermore, the additional fee (wherever applicable) will need to be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

As per the NTA, this opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who have applied freshly for the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2, as well as for those candidates who have registered for both sessions (Session 1 and Session 2) of JEE Main 2025.

Meanwhile, the NTA will be closing the online registration-cum-application window for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on February 25. Eligible candidates who are to yet to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

It is to be noted here that according to the NTA, there will be no further extension of the registration deadline.

Also read: Want to register for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2? Registration ends in two days at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply JEE Mains 2025 Session 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Mains 2025 session 2 registration link available on the home page. Fresh candidates need to open the registration page and submit the requested information. Existing candidates can skip this step. Enter your log in credentials and submit. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and make the fee payment. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.