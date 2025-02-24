RRB RPF Constable recruitment exam admit card this week, test from March 2

Railway Recruitment Boards will release admit cards for the RPF (Constable) (CEN RPF 02/2024) this week onwards. In the exam date notification, RRBs said the RPF Constable admit card download link will be activated "4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link". With the exam scheduled to begin on March 2, the hall ticket is expected from this week. Also read: RRB NTPC exam date news live updates RRB RPF Constable recruitment exam admit card this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates will get the RRB RPF Constable admit card on the official RRB website through which they applied for the examination.

Exam city intimation slips and mock tests for RRB RPF Constable recruitment examination have already been released.

Also read: RRB RPF Constable recruitment 2025 city intimation slip out, direct link here

As per the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes in which candidates need to answer 120 questions carrying one mark each. The test will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

There will be ⅓ rd negative marks for wrong answers and no mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

Unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL category candidates need at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exam. SC and ST category candidates need 30 per cent marks.

Candidates who pass the CBT will be eligible to appear for further stages of this recruitment process.

Those who pass the CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV).

RRBs will shortlist candidates to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit and based on their performance in the CBT.

All candidates must undergo Aadhar-linked biometric verification before entering the exam hall, so they must bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar on the test day.

This recruitment drive is for 4208 Constable vacancies. For more information, candidates can check the official websites of RRBs.