RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check exam schedule when released
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG, PG examination schedules soon on the official websites. Candidates who wish to appear for the recruitment examination can check the exam dates on the official websites of regional RRBs when released. Apart from the exam dates, the board is also likely to share details like city intimation slip and admit card release dates....Read More
Selection Process:
For the NTPC exam, the RRB will select candidates through computer-based tests (CBTs), and computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
Recruitment Details:
The board aims to fill 11558 posts through this recruitment drive, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
Application Process:
The application process for graduate-level began on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. Whereas the registration process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: Steps to download exam schedule when released
- Visit the official website of the RRB.
- On the home page, click on the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification.
- Download the exam date PDF and check the exam dates.
Follow the live blog for the latest updates on UG, PG exam date sheet, hall ticket details and more.
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Over 11,000 vacancies will be filled
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: RRBs will fill 11558 vacancies through the NTPC recruitment drive. Of these, 8,113 of are graduate-level and 3,445 are undergraduate-level vacancies.
