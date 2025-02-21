RRB RPF Constable recruitment 2025 city intimation slip out, direct link here

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the city intimation slip for the CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) recruitment examination on the official website. The admit card will be released four days before the test.(HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to check their city intimation slip for the recruitment exam can visit the respective RRB regional official websites where they have registered.

About the exam:

As per the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The admit card will be released four days before the test.

Exam pattern:

The total time duration of the exam is 90 minutes. Candidates must answer 120 questions in the computer-based test, with every question having one mark. While there will be ⅓ rd negative marks for wrong answers, no mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted

Selection Process:

Candidates shortlisted based on their performance in CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV).

Vacancy details:

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 4208 Constable vacancies. For more details, candidates can check the official websites of RRBs.

