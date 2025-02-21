RPSC RAS prelims result 2024 announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (RPSC RAS prelims 2024) results at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS prelims result 2024 announced(File Photo)

Candidates can check their results on the official website. The commission has published the roll numbers of candidates selected for the mains round.

RPSC RAS prelims result 2024: Direct link

RPSC conducted the RAS prelims exam on February 2, 2025, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm.

There was a single paper with objective-type questions for 200 marks. Candidates had to attempt the exam in three hours, and there were negative marks.

The standard of the question paper was at the bachelor's degree level.

Ahead of the result, the RPSC released the RAS prelims provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections between February 3 and February 5 (12 am).

The commission said objections must be backed by evidence from standard and authentic books.

It added that objections without proper proof will not be considered for review, RPSC said.

Candidates had to pay ₹100 as the fee per objection.

Vacancies increased

Before announcing the prelims result, the commission increased the number of vacancies from 733 to 1,096. Candidates can check the post-wise distribution of vacancies here.

Candidates who have passed the RPSC RAS prelims exam can appear for the Mains written examination and the interview/personality test rounds.

They should know that the prelims round is only a screening test and marks of the prelims exam will not be considered to determine the final merit.

RPSC RAS Prelims result 2024: How to check results

Go to rpsc.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the RAS Prelims result link displayed on the home page.

A PDF will open.

Search your result using your roll number.