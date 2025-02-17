RPSC RAS 2024 vacancies increased to 1096, official notification here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Examination (RPSC RAS 2024). RPSC RAS 2024 vacancies increased(File Photo)

As per the latest notification, the commission will fill 1,096 vacancies through RPSC RAS 2024 instead of 733. The official notification and post-wise distribution of vacancies are available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS 2024 vacancies increased: Official notification

RPSC RAS 2024: Post-wise distribution of vacancies

RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The RAS prelims exam had a single paper. The questions were objective-type and carried 200 marks. The standard of the question paper was at the bachelor's degree level. The exam lasted 3 hours. There will be negative marks in the test.

After the prelims exam, the commission released the provisional answer key. Candidates who had any objections were allowed to raise it between February 3 and February 5 (12 am).

The commission said objections should be backed by evidence from standard and authentic books. Objections without proper proof will not be considered for review, RPSC said. Candidates had to pay ₹100 as the fee per objection.

Candidates who pass the RPSC RAS prelims exam will be called for the Mains written examination and the interview/personality test rounds.

The prelims examination only serves as a screening test. Marks of the prelims exam will not be considered to determine the final merit.

Next, the commission will release the RPSC RAS Prelims final answer key and the result.

RPSC RAS Prelims result 2024: How to check results when declared