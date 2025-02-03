RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2024 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, objection window opens today

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination. RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2024 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Pixabay)

Candidates can download the RPSC RAS Prelims answer key from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims answer key download link

Candidates who have any objections can raise it between February 3 and February 5 (12 am), RPSC said.

Objections should be backed by evidence from standard and authentic books. Objections without proper proof will not be considered for review, RPSC said.

It added that candidates need to login to the SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in) and pay a fee of ₹100 per question to submit their objections. Check the official notification for more details.

RPSC conducted the RAS prelims exam on February 2, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The admit card was released on January 30 on the SSO portal and the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates were asked to arrive at the exam centre on time. Gates were closed 60 minutes before the exam's start time. All candidates had to go through a security check before entering the exam hall.

Candidates need to carry their main Aadhar card (colour) along with the admit card to the exam venue.

There was a single paper in the RPSC RAS prelims exam. The questions were objective-type and carried 200 marks.

The prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. Marks obtained in this examination will not be considered for determining the final merit

The standard of the paper was at the bachelor's degree level. The exam duration was be 3 hours. There will be negative marks in the test.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024: How to download answer key

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the answer key link displayed under the ‘News and Events’ sections.

Download the PDF and check thecorrect answers.

Candidates who clear the Prelims exam will be called for the Mains written examination and the interview/personality test rounds.

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 vacancies. Candidates can check the official RPSC website for more details.