Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2024 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, objection window opens today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2025 08:55 AM IST

Candidates can download the RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2024 from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination.

RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2024 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Pixabay)
RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2024 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Pixabay)

Candidates can download the RPSC RAS Prelims answer key from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims answer key download link

Candidates who have any objections can raise it between February 3 and February 5 (12 am), RPSC said.

Objections should be backed by evidence from standard and authentic books. Objections without proper proof will not be considered for review, RPSC said.

It added that candidates need to login to the SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in) and pay a fee of 100 per question to submit their objections. Check the official notification for more details.

RPSC conducted the RAS prelims exam on February 2, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The admit card was released on January 30 on the SSO portal and the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates were asked to arrive at the exam centre on time. Gates were closed 60 minutes before the exam's start time. All candidates had to go through a security check before entering the exam hall.

Candidates need to carry their main Aadhar card (colour) along with the admit card to the exam venue.

There was a single paper in the RPSC RAS prelims exam. The questions were objective-type and carried 200 marks.

The prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. Marks obtained in this examination will not be considered for determining the final merit

The standard of the paper was at the bachelor's degree level. The exam duration was be 3 hours. There will be negative marks in the test.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024: How to download answer key

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the answer key link displayed under the ‘News and Events’ sections.

Download the PDF and check thecorrect answers.

Candidates who clear the Prelims exam will be called for the Mains written examination and the interview/personality test rounds.

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 vacancies. Candidates can check the official RPSC website for more details.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On