RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

Rajasthan Public Sevice Commission will release RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 on January 30, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, know how to download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The preliminary examination will consist of one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor's Degree level. The exam duration will be 3 hours.

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

All candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RPSC RAS exam district information was scheduled on release on January 26, 2025. The RAS Prelims exam district information was to be out on the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates must arrive at the exam centre on time on the exam day. They will be allowed to enter up to 60 minutes before the exam's start time. All candidates must undergo a security check before entering the exam hall. Candidates need to carry their main Aadhar card (colour) along with the admit card to the exam venue. If the photo on the Aadhar card is old or not unclear, they can bring other IDs, such as a driver's license, passport, voter identity card, etc., where the photo is clear and new.

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts. The registration process started on September 19 and concluded on October 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.