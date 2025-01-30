RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, SSO portal

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination today, January 30. Candidates will get the RAS Prelims admit card at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and on the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The district information for this exam was released earlier....Read More

The exam is scheduled for February 2, from 12 pm to 3 pm. On admit cards, candidates can check the exam centre details, exam day instructions and other details.

In the admit card notification, RPSC asked candidates to reach the exam centre on time. They will be allowed to enter the venue up to 60 minutes before the exam's start time. Before entering the hall, all candidates must undergo a security check.

Along with the admit card, candidates need to carry their main Aadhar card (colour) along to the exam venue. If the photo on the Aadhar card is old or unclear, they can bring a different ID proof (driver's license, passport, voter identity card, etc.) where the photo is clear and new. All candidates need to paste a recent, colour photo on the admit card.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024: How to download admit card when released

Go to the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the RAS Prelims admit card download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the admit card.

Check live updates on RPSC RAS Prelims admit card below.