Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2024 will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 3 pm. RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, check exam day instructions here

The RPSC RAS prelims admit card has been released on January 30, 2025. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The preliminary examination will consist of one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor's Degree level. The exam duration will be 3 hours.

NIFTEE 2025 exam city slip out at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, download link for city intimation slip here

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024: Exam day guidelines

Candidates appearing for the written test can check the exam day guidelines here.

1. Aspirants must reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the examination commences. No candidate will be allowed entry after this time.

2. Once the candidate reaches the exam centre, they will have to undergo a security check and identification work.

3. Candidates should appear at the examination center with the updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification. If the photo on the original Aadhaar card is old or unclear, then appear at the examination center with other original photo identity proof such as driving license, passport, voter ID card having a colored and latest clear photo.

IIT JAM 2025 exam on February 2, check exam day guidelines here

4. Admit card has to be carried by the candidate to the exam centre.

5. All candidates will have an additional 10 minutes to complete the fifth option of the answer sheet.

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts. The registration process started on September 19 and concluded on October 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.