MP TET Results 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to download and important details here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has declared the results of the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or MP TET 2024 for Primary School Teacher. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP TET Results 2025: Check Primary School Teacher results via direct link given here.

To download the results, candidates need to enter details like their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Notably, the examination was conducted from November 10, 2024. The duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes and it was held in two shifts – the first shift was from 9am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

To qualify in the exam, candidates must obtain minimum marks as prescribed for different categories. For instance, general category candidates need to score 60 per cent, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disabled candidates should secure 50 per cent. The validity of MP TET qualification is for a lifetime.

MP TET Result: Here's how to download

To download the results, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled “Result - Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024.” Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit. Your MP TET Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.