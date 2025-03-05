MP TET Results 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to download and important details here
MP TET Results 2025 are out at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores through the direct link given below.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has declared the results of the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or MP TET 2024 for Primary School Teacher. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
To download the results, candidates need to enter details like their Application Number and Date of Birth.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK MP PRIMARY SCHOOL TET RESULTS
Notably, the examination was conducted from November 10, 2024. The duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes and it was held in two shifts – the first shift was from 9am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
Also read: Delhi School Admissions 2025: First draw of lots for EWS, DG category today, check timing and details here
To qualify in the exam, candidates must obtain minimum marks as prescribed for different categories. For instance, general category candidates need to score 60 per cent, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disabled candidates should secure 50 per cent. The validity of MP TET qualification is for a lifetime.
Also read: 5 in-demand tech skills for graduates that are genuinely valued by top employers
MP TET Result: Here's how to download
To download the results, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link titled “Result - Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024.”
- Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit.
- Your MP TET Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Also read: TS Inter Exam 2025: TSBIE 1st year exam begins on March 5, 2nd year exams from March 6
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.