TANCET Admit Card 2025 released at tancet.annauniv.edu, here's direct link to download

Anna University has released the TANCET, CEETA admit card 2025 on its official website. The TANCET 2025 examination will be held on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses. (HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

About the exam:

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).

Direct Link to check to download TANCET 2025 admit card

Exam Date:

TANCET exam will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

TANCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

