UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: List of applications rejected released at upsc.gov.in, link here

Union Public Service Commission has released the list of rejected candidates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Civil Services Prelims examination can check the list through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: List of applications rejected released

The Commission has released the list of rejected candidates after it did not receive the application fee of ₹100/—from the bank. A total of 43 candidates' applications have been rejected due to non-payment of the fee.

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 updated, check Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO and other exam dates here

As per the official notice, an appeal against rejection, if any, may be made within 10 days along with the documents (hard copy in original)- system-generated challan or copy of the debit/credit card statement or Bank account statement as the case may be by speed post or by hand only to Smt. Kiran K. Arora, Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hal Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069.

The appeal against rejections should be received in the Commission's office by March 17, 2025. In case, valid documentary evidence is not received by the last date, the application will not be considered for revival.

SBI PO 2025 Exam begins today: Key guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam

The UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.