RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 updated, check Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO and other exam dates here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the updated RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 on March 7, 2025. Candidates can check the revised exam calendar through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 updated, check Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO exam dates

As per the official notice, the updated examination schedule and tentative result dates has been released for examinations and upcoming recruitment examinations.

Stenographer / Personal Assistant Grade II Combined Direct Recruitment Examination 2024 (Typing Test) will be held on March 19, 20. Jail Guard Direct Recruitment exam will be held on April 12, Patwari exam will be held on May 11, Junior Technical Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2024 will be held on May 18, 2025.

The exam dates have also been released for Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Social Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Data Entry Operator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Pharma Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Female Health Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Community Health Officer (CHO) (Contractual) Recruitment Exam along with other exam held by RSSB.

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the updated exam calendar by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on updated RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.