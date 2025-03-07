Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 updated, check Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO and other exam dates here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 07, 2025 02:06 PM IST

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 has been updated. The Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO and other exam dates can be checked here. 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the updated RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 on March 7, 2025. Candidates can check the revised exam calendar through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 updated, check Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO exam dates
RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 updated, check Patwari, Technician, DEO, CHO exam dates

As per the official notice, the updated examination schedule and tentative result dates has been released for examinations and upcoming recruitment examinations.

NTA releases CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips, direct link here

Stenographer / Personal Assistant Grade II Combined Direct Recruitment Examination 2024 (Typing Test) will be held on March 19, 20. Jail Guard Direct Recruitment exam will be held on April 12, Patwari exam will be held on May 11, Junior Technical Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2024 will be held on May 18, 2025.

The exam dates have also been released for Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Social Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Data Entry Operator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Pharma Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Female Health Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam, Community Health Officer (CHO) (Contractual) Recruitment Exam along with other exam held by RSSB.

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025

RSSB Exam Calendar 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the updated exam calendar by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on updated RSSB Exam Calendar 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2025: Last date today to apply for medical entrance test

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On