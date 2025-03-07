NTA releases CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips, direct link here

CUET PG 2025: National Testin Agency has released exam city intimation slips for the Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025). Candidates can check where their exam centres will be located by using the link given at cuetpg.ntaonline.in. CUET PG 2025 exam city slip live updates. CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This entrance test is for admission to PG courses at central and other participating universities. The exam will be held between March 13 and 31.

As per the CUET PG 2025 information bulletin, admit cards will be released four days before the exam date.

Candidates can check/download the CUET PG exam city slip using their application numbers and dates of birth.

Direct link

“This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly,” NTA said in the notification.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011- 40759000 or write helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in .

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit NTA website nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips is only to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. This document is not required on the exam day.

On admit cards, candidates will find the addresses of their examination centres.

On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of the CUET PG admit card and other required documents.

How to download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip

Go to the official NTA website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

Open the exam city slip download link

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip.

Candidates can visit the CUET PG 2025 official website for updates about the exam.