NEET UG 2025: Last date today to apply for medical entrance test

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 today, March 6. Those who have yet to apply for the examination can submit their formsc up to 11:50 pm of the deadline at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025: Last date to apply today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Registration process for NEET UG 2025 started on February 7.

Next, the agency will allow candidates to make corrections in their application forms between March 9 and 11.

Also read: NEET UG 2025: Correction window opens on March 9 at neet.nta.nic.in, notice here

In a recent notification, NTA advised candidates not to wait till the end and submit their forms as soon as possible.

Also read: NEET UG 2025: Dos and don’ts while filling the application form

“Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last-minute rush,” NTA said.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2025?

Open the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the application link displayed on the home page.

Open the registration option.

Complete the registration process and get the login credentials.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the application form. Upload documents.

Make payment of the exam.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

Also read: Can NIOS students apply for NEET UG 2025? Check what NMC said in clarification

NEET UG 2025 will be held on May 4 in offline mode and in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14.

TO apply for the exam, general category candidates need to pay ₹1,700. The exam fee is ₹1,600 for OBC-NCL and general-EWS, and ₹1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender category candidates.

The exam fee for centres outside India is ₹9,500.

For any help during the application process, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.