SBI PO 2025 Exam tomorrow: Key guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2025 Exam from March 8, 2025. The admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 Exam were released for the candidates on February 28, 2025.(File)

Here are some key guidelines for candidates appearing for SBI PO Prelims 2025 Exam:

Candidates need to bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on the call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “Acquaint Yourself Booklet” and “Call Letter”.

Candidates reporting without a photograph pasted on the call letter and without two additional photographs (same as pasted on call letter) will NOT be allowed to appear in the Preliminary Examination.

It is advisable that candidate retains 8 copies (approx.) of the same photograph, which is uploaded at the time of online registration of Application as these would be needed for further stages of this selection process)

The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Id Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof

At the time of examination/ interview, if a candidate is (or has been) found guilty of: (i) using unfair means during the examination or (ii) impersonating or procuring impersonation by any person or (iii) misbehaving in the examination hall or (iv) resorting to any irregular or improper means in connection with his/ her candidature for selection or (v) obtaining support for his/ her candidature by any unfair means, such a candidate may, in addition to rendering himself/ herself liable to criminal prosecution, will also be liable to be: 1) Disqualified from the examination for which he/ she is a candidate, 2) Debarred, either permanently or for a specified period, from any examination or recruitment conducted by the Bank

The use of any Mobile phones (even in switched off mode), pagers or any other electronic communication devices or storage media like pen drive, smart watches or camera or blue tooth devices or any other storage devices or related accessories are not allowed inside the premises where the examination/ interview/ group exercise is being conducted.

Candidates are not permitted to use or have in possession calculators in examination premises

For more information, visit the official website.

