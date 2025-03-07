IIT Madras signs MoUs with industry & educational institutions to offer employability-focused courses on SWAYAM Plus

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) joined hands with the industry and other Higher Education Institutes to offer employability-focussed courses on SWAYAM Plus. The MoUs signed with the Industry will enable them to offer employability-focused courses on the SWAYAM Plus portal. (File)

About the collaboration:

The Higher Education Institutions will collaborate with SWAYAM Plus to encourage students to take up these industry-relevant courses as part of their academic curriculum.

According to the press release, the initial phase is set to bring in over 2,500 learners enrolling in courses on SWAYAM Plus in the coming weeks. SWAYAM Plus will also onboard more Institutes, targeting the enrolment of more than 10,000 students from various institutions who will be taking SWAYAM Plus courses for credits.

Also Read: Woman in Finance? Pursue these courses for impactful career growth

The MoUs were signed during the recently-held IInvenTiv 2025 event at IIT Madras campus on February 28, 2025, and March 1, 2025 in the presence of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras & SWAYAM Plus Coordinator, IIT Madras and other stakeholders.

“The objective of these MoUs is to encourage higher education institutions to embed SWAYAM Plus courses into their semester schedules. Institutions will conduct proctored exams and award academic credits to students upon completing these courses and their assessments," said Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras & SWAYAM Plus Coordinator, IIT Madras

Also Read: AICTE Student Development Schemes: Know about scholarships, fellowships, internships and other educational schemes

The MoUs signed with the Industry will enable them to offer employability-focused courses on the SWAYAM Plus portal. The goal is to enhance learners’ job prospects by equipping them with industry-relevant skills. The Industry MoUs were signed with Veranda Learning Solutions and NSE Academy.

The collaborations with Higher Education Institutions will allow them to integrate SWAYAM Plus courses into their curriculum. SWAYAM Plus will support the implementation of these courses, including assessments and certification.

A key focus of SWAYAM Plus is to mainstream skill development in higher education. The platform currently hosts around 350 courses from 50+ leading industry players. These MoUs will help expand course offerings and encourage Higher Education Institutes to integrate them into their academic programs, making SWAYAM Plus the preferred platform for skill-based learning in India, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: IGNOU confers over 3 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates at its 38th convocation