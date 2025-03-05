IGNOU confers over 3 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates at its 38th convocation

The Indira Gandhi National Open University hosted its 38th Convocation on March 5, 2025, at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus. As the Guest of Honour, Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli, lauded the University for its efforts in making higher education accessible to all sections of society, mentioned the press release. (HT File)

More than 3 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates were conferred in the convocation to students in their respective programmes. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, was the Chief Guest and delivered the 38th convocation address.

“It is a pleasure to have got the opportunity to speak at the IGNOU’s 38th Convocation, celebrating the success of over 3.17 lakh successful learners—the highest in the University’s history. Since its establishment in 1985, IGNOU has revolutionized education by making it affordable, flexible, and inclusive. With over 35 lakh learners and a strong global presence across 58 countries, IGNOU is the world’s largest university, ensuring education reaches all, including marginalized communities. Its excellence is reflected in its top ranking among Open Universities in NIRF 2024,” said Dharmendra Pradhan.

Highlighting the demographic dividend advantage that India has, the Minister laid stress on the need for Skill development, which is crucial for India’s youth, with 65% of the population under 35. He spoke of the IGNOU’s industry-aligned vocational programs and collaborations with NSDC, ensuring employability through NSQF-approved courses in healthcare and environmental science.

As the Guest of Honour, Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli, lauded the University for its efforts in making higher education accessible to all sections of society, mentioned the press release.

Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU, mentioned that IGNOU has been successful in realising its mandate of access, inclusion, quality and affordability in higher education. With an average annual intake of 7.5 lakh learners, the University is making significant contributions to the gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

Five skill-based bachelor's degree programmes have been specially designed for the Agniveers of the defence forces. More than 5000 Agniveers have been enrolled in these programmes. The University is continuously adding new academic programmes and reaching out to new learner segments. In 2024, a total of 47 new programmes were launched, taking the total number of programmes to 334, informed IGNOU.

The Convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 39 Regional Centers of the University across the country and at the Overseas Center of the University in 15 countries, while the main function was held at the University headquarters.

