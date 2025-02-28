UK Global Talent Visa: From eligibility criteria to documents needed, all you need to know

Individuals looking forward to immigrating to countries of their choice are always on the lookout for various visa policy features that will enable them to work/study in these countries. One such Visa policy is the United Kingdom's Global Talent Visa. According to the official website, it costs £716 to apply.(Representational Photo)

About Global Talent Visa:

Applicants who are at least 18 years old can apply for a Global Talent visa to work in the UK if they are a leader or potential leader in one of the following fields:

academia or research

arts and culture

digital technology

Applicants who receive a Global Talent Visa can work in the UK for up to 5 years at a time.

According to the official website, there’s no limit to how long one can stay in the UK in total, but they will need to renew (‘extend’) the visa when it expires. Each extension can last from 1 to 5 years - you choose how long the applicant wants the extension to be. Applicants may be able to get indefinite leave to remain so they can settle in the UK after 3 or 5 years, depending on which field they work in and how they apply.

Also Read: Shiv Nadar University launches life sciences research program on National Science Day

Fee Details:

According to the official website, it costs £716 to apply.

If the applicant is applying based on an endorsement, they’ll pay the £716 in two parts:

£524 when they apply for the endorsement

£192 when they apply for the visa itself

If the applicant is applying based on an eligible award, they’ll pay the full £716 when you apply for the visa.

Also Read: In-office or Remote, where does future of work lie and which is more beneficial? Forbes explains this tug of war

Necessary Documents:

A valid passport or other document that shows your identity and nationality

Tuberculosis test results if you’re from a country where you have to take the test

If you’ve had an award or scholarship to study in the UK in the last year, you’ll also need written permission to apply from the agency or government that granted it.

If your documents are not in English or Welsh you’ll also need to provide a certified translation.

A blank page in your passport for your visa if you’re from outside the EU, EEA or Switzerland.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IIT Madras entrepreneurship cell celebrates ‘Decade of Dynamism’ with 10th edition of E-Summit