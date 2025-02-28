Shiv Nadar University launches life sciences research program on National Science Day

On National Science Day, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, announced the launch of a one-year post-baccalaureate/ postgraduate certificate program in Life Sciences Research. Interested candidates can submit their applications from mid-March 2025.(HT file)

The inaugural cohort will have a maximum of 20 students. Interested candidates can submit their applications from mid-March 2025. The program will be led by 20 faculty members, who will provide mentorship and interdisciplinary guidance across various life sciences domains, informed Shiv Nadar University.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates with BSc, BTech or equivalent degrees with a minimum of 60% or CGPA 6/10 who wish to pursue a career in Sciences with a focus on Research.

“We believe in nurturing a culture of deep inquiry and innovation. This program is a step towards enhancing research capabilities in life sciences and strengthening India’s contribution to global scientific advancements. By offering students an opportunity to work on real-world challenges in a laboratory setting, we are preparing them for impactful careers in academia, industry, and beyond," said Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi – NCR.

“This program provides a hands-on research experience that goes beyond theoretical learning. Through advanced laboratory techniques and participation in ongoing research projects, students will gain valuable expertise, making them competitive candidates for top PhD programs and research positions," said Professor Sanjeev Galande, Dean, School of Natural Sciences.

Scholarship:

To support academic excellence, merit-based scholarships of INR 1 Lakh each will be awarded to the top 4 selected students.

The research will span seven key thematic areas, including Age & Metabolism, Disease Pathogenesis & Therapeutics, Plant and Agricultural Biotechnology & Sustainability, Neuroscience, and Brain & Cognition, mentioned the press release.

