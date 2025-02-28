National Science Day 2025: Date, history, significance and this year's theme

National Science Day 2025: Every year, India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by renowned physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (known as CV Raman). National Science Day 2025: Date, history, significance, theme(Google)

This day is a celebration and recognition of CV Raman's contributions to science and technology, a man who left behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations worldwide.

Also read: Centre set to unveil ‘One District One Equipment’ on National Science Day

The first National Science Day celebration took place on February 28, 1987.

CV Raman was born on November 1888 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. He recieved a Bachelor's degree in Physics from Presidency College, Chennai, and a Master's degree from the University of Calcutta. He pursued doctoral research at the University of Cambridge.

The discovery of the Raman Effect

While working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, Raman made his most significant breakthrough – the inelastic scattering of photons by molecules.

Later named the Raman Effect, the discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this prestigious award.

National Science Day 2025: Theme

The theme for National Science Day 2025 is "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for VIKSIT BHARAT."

As per the Ministry of Science and Technology, the theme “emphasizes the role of young minds in driving India's scientific and technological progress, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which aims for a developed and self-reliant India.”

The ministry said the basic objective of the observation of National Science Day is to spread the message of the importance of science and its application among the people.

It is celebrated as one of the main science festivals in India every year with the following objectives: