IIT Roorkee explores the potential of mother’s milk as a probiotic delivery vehicle

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) researchers published a study that explores the potential of fat globules in human mother’s milk as a delivery vehicle for probiotics. These probiotics play a crucial role in shaping the gut microbiome, particularly in premature infants, thereby enhancing their overall health and immunity.

The study which was published in the Food Chemistry journal, is poised to have significant implications for infant health and the development of functional foods, aligning with the Government of India's vision for promoting health and wellness through advanced scientific research, informed IIT Roorkee.

About the research:

The study, led by Prof Kiran Ambatipudi, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Roorkee, demonstrates how the Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM), a bioactive component in maternal milk, can be used as a protective matrix to deliver probiotic bacteria to infants. These probiotics play a crucial role in shaping the gut microbiome, particularly in premature infants, thereby enhancing their overall health and immunity.

"Mother's milk is not just a source of nutrition; it is a medium through which beneficial bacteria are transferred from mother to child, aiding in the development of a healthy gut microbiome," said Prof. Ambatipudi.

The research highlights the synergistic interaction between probiotics and the milk membrane matrix, demonstrating protective effects against oxidative stress and proposing a natural delivery vehicle for targeted food applications, mentioned the press release.

This study looked at two types of good bacteria found in babies' poop and tested how well they could survive and benefit a baby’s gut. The researchers discovered that these bacteria can do a great job of settling in the gut and helping to keep it healthy. They also found that a special part of a mother’s milk, called the milk fat globule membrane, can protect these good bacteria as they travel through the stomach and intestines.

"This remarkable study exemplifies IIT Roorkee's dedication to pioneering research that addresses critical health challenges. By exploring the natural mechanisms within mother’s milk, our researchers are contributing to a healthier future for infants globally, in alignment with the Government of India's vision for a healthier nation," said Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee.

