NIT Rourkela develops an AI-powered model to improve diabetes management

A research team at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela, led by Prof Mirza Khalid Baig, Assistant Professor, Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, developed a new AI-driven approach to improve blood sugar predictions for people with diabetes. As per the institute, the research presents a machine-learning model that enhances the accuracy of blood glucose level prediction, helping individuals and healthcare providers make better and personalised treatment decisions.

Co-authored by Prof Baig and his research scholar Deepjyoti Kalita, the findings of this study have been published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.

As per the institute, the research presents a machine-learning model that enhances the accuracy of blood glucose level prediction, helping individuals and healthcare providers make better and personalised treatment decisions.

Also Read: Are you on the hunt for internship opportunities? NITI Aayog can help you out

About the research:

The researchers at NIT Rourkela focused on improving glucose forecasting using deep learning techniques. Their approach incorporates a specialised AI model that learns from past blood sugar trends and predicts future levels more accurately than existing methods.

Unlike traditional forecasting models, which often struggle with long-term trends and require manual adjustments, this model processes glucose data automatically, identifying key patterns and making precise predictions, mentioned the press release.

“According to the results of ICMR INDIAB study released in 2023, the overall prevalence of diabetes in our country is 11.4% and that of prediabetes is 15.3%. Hence, it is crucial that we develop new solutions to tackle this problem. Our core innovation lies in using multi-head attention layers within a neural basis expansion network, which allows the model to focus on the most relevant data points while ignoring unnecessary noise. This results in better performance without the need for large amounts of training data or extensive computing power. By combining precision with efficiency, we aim to provide a practical tool that can be integrated into digital health solutions, helping patients and doctors manage diabetes more effectively," said Prof Mirza Khalid Baig, Assistant Professor, Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, NIT Rourkela.

Also Read: Class 10 student in Odisha hostel delivers baby after writing her matric exam

The model outperformed existing forecasting techniques by providing more reliable blood sugar predictions. Since the model prioritises key information in blood sugar trends, it enables prediction that matches an individual’s unique glucose patterns. As a result, it offers improved accuracy, which is important for making timely and personalised adjustments to future insulin doses, meals, and physical activity. Furthermore, the model is optimised to work efficiently on devices like smartphones and insulin pumps, making it more accessible for everyday diabetes management, informed NIT Rourkela.

In the long run, this AI-driven approach has the potential to enhance diabetes care through various applications. It could be integrated into smart insulin pumps to automate insulin delivery, incorporated into mobile health apps for real-time glucose tracking, or used in clinical settings to support doctors in making personalised treatment plans.

Currently, the researchers are planning on testing the developed technology through extensive clinical trials at hospitals, in collaboration with senior diabetologists in Odisha, such as Dr. Jayanta Kumar Panda and his team. The team also acknowledges support from DST, DBT and NIT Rourkela for this project, stated the press release.

Also Read: On $15 a month, Venezuela's teachers live hand to mouth