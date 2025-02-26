IIT Madras entrepreneurship cell celebrates ‘Decade of Dynamism’ with 10th edition of E-Summit

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will celebrate its ‘Decade of Dynamism’ during the 10th edition of its annual flagship event Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit’25), held on the campus from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The event will bring together industry experts, venture capitalists, and students on a single platform. (File)

Organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), IIT Madras, this annual event aims to serve as a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing a platform to nurture innovative ideas and transform them into viable business ventures. The event will bring together industry experts, venture capitalists, and students on a single platform. This summit is expected to attract participation from over 1,000 founders, 50+ investors, and 15,000+ students from more than 400 colleges across India, informed IIT Madras.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee explores the potential of mother’s milk as a probiotic delivery vehicle

“Bharat must be a product nation and a startup nation for us to achieve sovereignty in technology. This pan-Bharat Entrepreneurship summit is a platform to understand and demonstrate innovative ideas that could potentially become a startup," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

“I congratulate the entire E-cell team for their hard work and wish them a grand success for this 10th edition. E-Summit’25, will be hosting its first live fundraising event: ‘PitchFest’ that will see the most promising start-ups from across the country, contest for funding from leading angel investors as they present their innovative ideas to a live audience. The Event will offer participating startups an opportunity to raise funds in just 5mins at the Students' Activity Centre, IIT Madras. E-Summit 2025, will also see a first ever ‘Biz-Bazaar’, a one-of-a-kind event that offers students a dynamic marketplace to showcase and sell their creations. It acts as a low-prep event for students to get a flavour of business and entrepreneurship," said Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean of Students, IIT Madras.

“E-Summit 2025 is the culmination of a yearlong effort of the E-Cell team, on campus and beyond. This edition of E-Summit is special as it marks a decade of drive, commitment, and excellence from every member of the E-Cell team since inception to Promote, Nurture, and Support, entrepreneurship. As innovation accelerates and opportunities for entrepreneurs expand globally, Team E-Cell IIT Madras stands committed to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit, by motivating startup aspirants, helping fledgling startups, and encouraging young entrepreneurs to convert their startup dreams into reality," said Prof Richa Agrawal, Advisor, E-Cell, IIT Madras.

Also Read: In-office or Remote, where does future of work lie and which is more beneficial? Forbes explains this tug of war

“While E-Summit continues to be our most prominent event, E-Cell’s impact resonates throughout the academic year through various programs and initiatives to establish entrepreneurship as a viable career path for students. Throughout these years, we've meticulously crafted our initiatives to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey, right from the seed of inspiration to successful fundraising. We are thoroughly convinced that India's growth story presents unprecedented opportunities, making this the perfect time for aspiring entrepreneurs to take the plunge into startups. We are excited about the possibilities that await us and remain committed to contributing positively to India’s entrepreneurial movement," said Sukheth Kallupalli, Co-Curricular Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras.

Another major event being held is ‘Startup-Expo’ which invites startups to showcase their products/services to students, investors, and professionals.

Other major events include:

BootCamp: A six-week accelerator program that provides early-stage startups with the expertise and skills to scale ideas in the business world.

Incubator-Summit or I-Summit: Organised by E-Cell, IIT Madras, it acts as a central platform to connect with pan-India incubators and have fast-paced evaluations.

Elevate: a pan-India fundraising event that connects startups with top mentors and investors, providing them with opportunities to raise series round funds, enhance their skills, and access valuable market resources.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NIT Rourkela develops an AI-powered model to improve diabetes management