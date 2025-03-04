‘Will NEET PG 2025 be postponed?’ As uncertainty looms large, medical graduates flood social media with concerns

Talk to any medical graduate preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, and you will see a certain anxiousness on their faces. Chances are, they are worried if the examination, that is tentatively scheduled for June 15, 2025, will be postponed. The uncertainty over NEET PG 2025 has left candidates concerned. Many have taken to social media to express their anguish. (Deepak Gupta/HT file)

Notably, the root cause behind this uncertainty can be attributed to the speculations being made by media reports as well as a section of candidates who are of the view that the examination may likely get postponed due to a delay in the stray round of counselling for the NEET PG 2024.

Also read: NEET 2025 Registration: Things you must know before applying for the medical entrance test

The NMC in a notice dated December 10, 2024, said, “Reference is cited to Communication no. N- P050 (20)/40/2024-PGMEB-NMC dated 05-12-2024 issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) on the subject mentioned above as enclosed herewith. The said communicatioin inter-alia inform that the Internship completion date may be kept as 31st July 2025 and the tentative date to conduct NEET-PG 2025 examination will be 15-06-2025. All concerned stakeholders are requested to kindly take note of the same.”

Although no official confirmation has been made regarding any delay in the conduct of NEET PG 2025, the events so far have led medical graduates express their concerns on social media, with some even pointing out how such instances have become an annual event causing stress and anxiety for aspirants.

For instance, Dr. Mayank Pareek, a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “NEET PG 2025 was supposed to be on June 15, but now there’s talk of yet another delay. Why can’t NBE stick to a schedule? Thousands of doctors plan their lives around this exam, and NBE treats it like a casual event. Unacceptable!”

Also read: NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice about registration process, details here

Another user by the name of Amber Ziral, said, “Please postpone by a month or so. Exam should be conducted at least 4 to 5 months from completion of counseling. Set a rule like that so we at least know instead of guessing and being under constant stress and anxiety.”

Also read: Can NIOS students apply for NEET UG 2025? Check what NMC said in clarification

A user named Dr Geek McCutie reasoned as to why a changed in the NEET PG 2025 date may be probable. The user wrote, “The counselling itself is going now till March. They gave the date of 15th June thinking that counselling would get over long time back....The AIQ 3rd Round itself concluded in FEB which was not to be done. So date change should occur esp for ppl who will have to start again.”

Whereas another user urged that if at all the schedule is to be revised, the fresh dates must be issued at the earliest, and not a month or week before the exam.

While the flooding on social media continues, it may be mentioned here that conduct of NEET PG has been subjected to unexpected twists and turns for quite sometime now.

In 2024 itself, the NEET PG exam schedule was changed multiple times. The exam was originally set to be conducted on March 3, which was postponed to July 7, and again preponed to June 23, 2024.

However, the exam was again postponed to August 11, 2024, only hours before the commencement of exam.

While it is still not known whether or not the NEET PG 2025 exam date will be rescheduled, it is only advisable to wait for an official confirmation by the concerned authorities.