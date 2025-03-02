NEET 2025 Registration: Things you must know before applying for the medical entrance test

NEET 2025 Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) on March 7 at 11:50 pm. However, the agency has asked candidates not to wait till the deadline and complete the process as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute difficulties. The application window is open at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2025 Registration: Things you must know before applying (Unsplash/For representation)

“Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last-minute rush,” NTA said.

Also read: NEET UG 2025: Dos and don’ts while filling the application form

Those who have yet to apply for the examination can check the following important points they need to know-

After the form is submitted, do not forget to download the confirmation page. Fee deductions from bank accounts are not considered proof of payment, and they should be supported by the confirmation page. Keep the following information handy before applying: name, parents' names with correct spelling, class 12 admit card with photograph, election card with EPIC number, passport number, Aadhar card, ration card number, bank account number, other valid government identity card number, date of birth, address, mobile number, email Id etc. NTA advises candidates to review the replica of the application form given in Appendix XV of the information bulletin before filling out the form. Keep one of the following identity details ready: For Indian nationals- Class 12 Admit Card, Aadhaar Card, Election Card (EPIC No.), Ration Card, Bank Account Passbook with Photograph, Passport Number or Number of any other Photo Identity Card issued by Government. For foreign nationals- Passport Number/Citizenship Certificate Number. For NRIs- Passport Number. Documents required: Latest passport-size photograph in JPG/JPEG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb), scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format (size: 10 kb to 50 kb), left and right-hand fingers and thumb impressions in JPG/JPEG (size:10 kb to 200 kb), PwD/PwBD certificate in PDF format, if applicable (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb), Citizenship Certificate/ Embassy Certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format, if applicable (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb). Candidates must use their own/parents' email address and phone number. NTA has asked them to fill the complete correspondence and permanent addresses with pin code, email address and mobile number and not to provide addresses and contact details (contact number/email address) of coaching centre, internet cafe etc. After filling the form, candidates should preserve at least four copies of the confirmation page and the proof of fee payment for future reference. They should also save the scanned images of documents (including photo, signature), admit card, scorecard, etc. until the admission process is over.

Also read: NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice about registration process, details here

NEET 2025 will be held offline (pen and paper-based exam) mode on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14.

For any clarification about NEET UG 2025, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.