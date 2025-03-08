RRB RPF SI Result 2025: Sub Inspector scorecard released, direct link to download

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB RPF SI Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for computer based test for Sub Inspector posts can check the scorecard through the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB RPF SI Result 2025: Sub Inspector scorecard released, direct link to check

The Subinspector results were announced on March 3, 2025. The cutoff marks for male and female candidates were also released.

RRB RPF SI Result 2025 Scorecard: How to download

Candidates who want to download the scorecard can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB RPF SI Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Computer based test was held from December 2 to December 13, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 17 and the objection window was closed on December 22, 2024.

The candidates who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for Physical Efficiently Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

The date for PET/PMT to the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through Website/SMS/Email in due course of time. The document verification (DV) for candidates who qualify in the PET/PMT will be conducted on the same day as the PET/PMT.

This recruitment drive will fill up 452 posts of Sub Inspector in the organisation. The registration process will begin on April 15 and close on May 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.