Madras University Results 2025 out at unom.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 07, 2025 10:42 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree exams can check their results at unom.ac.in.

The University of Madras declared the Madras University Result 2024 for the November examinations on its official website. Madras University Result 2025 Live Updates

Madras University Result 2025 out at unom.ac.in, here's direct link to check( unom.ac.in)
Madras University Result 2025 out at unom.ac.in, here's direct link to check( unom.ac.in)

Candidates who have appeared for the UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree exams can check their results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Direct link to check NOVEMBER 2024- BSC/BCA/BA/BCOM(CS)/BSW/OT Examination results

About the exam:

The examination was held in November 2024. Candidates have the provision to submit their results for revaluation.

Direct Link to check Madras University Result 2025: BCOM/BCOM(CA)/BCOM(A&F)/BCOM(BM)/BCOM(HONS.)/BBA/BSC(VISCOM)//BSC/BCA/BA/BCOM(CS)/BSW/OT

MCA/MA/MCOM/MSC/MBA

Reevaluation Details:

The candidates admitted from the academic year 2022-2023 for the UG degree course and for PG/ Professional degree courses candidates admitted from the academic year 2023-2024, if they are interested, have a provision to apply for reevaluation through the concerned college from March 10, 2025, to March 14, 2025. Candidates need to pay a reevaluation fee of 1000/- per paper.

Also Read: IIT Madras signs MoUs with industry & educational institutions to offer employability-focused courses on SWAYAM Plus

Interested candidates can also submit their paper for re-totaling from the official website. The UG candidates can apply for re-totalling through the official website from March 10, 2025, to March 14, 2025, along with a demand draft of 300/- for each subject.

For more information, visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Also Read: AICTE Student Development Schemes: Know about scholarships, fellowships, internships and other educational schemes

See More
