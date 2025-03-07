Edit Profile
    Madras University Result 2025 Live: November UG, PG results releasing today at unom.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 7, 2025 5:29 PM IST
    Madras University Result 2025 Live: UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree exam results releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Madras University Result 2025 Live: The University of Madras will announce Madras University Result 2024 for the November examinations on March 7, 2025. The results for UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree exam results will be declared today. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in....Read More

    The examination was held in November 2024.

    The candidates admitted from the academic year 2022-2023 for the UG degree course and for PG/ Professional degree courses candidates admitted from the academic year 2023-2024 can apply for revaluation through the concerned college from March 10 to March 14, 2025. The reevalution fee is 1000- per paper.

    The UG candidates can apply for re-totalling through official website from March 10 to March 14 along with a demand draft of 300/- each subject. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2025 5:29 PM IST

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Dates to apply for revaluation

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Candidates who want to apply for revaluation can do it through the official website from March 10 to March 14, 2025.

    Mar 7, 2025 5:27 PM IST

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Who can apply for revaluation?

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: The candidates admitted from the academic year 2022-2023 for the UG degree course and for PG/ Professional degree courses candidates admitted from the academic year 2023-2024 can apply for revaluation.

    Mar 7, 2025 5:24 PM IST

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?

    Mar 7, 2025 5:21 PM IST

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Where to check UG, PG results?

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

    The results for UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree can be checked at egovernance.unom.ac.in/results/ and exam.unom.ac.in/results/.

    Mar 7, 2025 5:19 PM IST

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Results for which courses to be out today

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: The results for UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree exam results will be declared today.

    Mar 7, 2025 5:16 PM IST

    Madras University Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    Madras University Result 2025 Date: March 7, 2025

    Madras University Result 2025 Time: Unknown

