Madras University Result 2025 Live: November UG, PG results releasing today at unom.ac.in

Madras University Result 2025 Live: The University of Madras will announce Madras University Result 2024 for the November examinations on March 7, 2025. The results for UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree exam results will be declared today. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in....Read More

The results for UG, PG, Professional and OT (Sanskrit) degree can be checked at egovernance.unom.ac.in/results/ and exam.unom.ac.in/results/.

The examination was held in November 2024.

The candidates admitted from the academic year 2022-2023 for the UG degree course and for PG/ Professional degree courses candidates admitted from the academic year 2023-2024 can apply for revaluation through the concerned college from March 10 to March 14, 2025. The reevalution fee is ₹1000- per paper.

The UG candidates can apply for re-totalling through official website from March 10 to March 14 along with a demand draft of ₹300/- each subject. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.