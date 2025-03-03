RRB RPF SI 2024 results out, here's how to download scores from official website of Railway Recruitment Board

The Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, has officially released the RPF SI Results 2024 on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can download the RPF SI Results under CEN RPF 01/2024 from the official websites of RRBs they applied under. RRB RPF SI 2024 results have been released. Candidates can check the steps to download scores from official website of RRBs here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RRB RPF SI Results 2024: Steps to download

To download the RPF SI results 2024, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RRB you applied under. Click on the link to download the RPF SI Result 2024 under CEN RPF (SI) 01/2024. Enter your login details and click on submit. The RRB RPF SI Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the RPF SI Result 2024 and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, along with the results, the RRBs also released the cut off marks.

As per the RRBs, those candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the result document are provisionally eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiently Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) rounds, the dates of which will be shared with shortlisted candidates through website, SMS or email in due course.

RRBs conducted the RPF SI computer-based test from December 2 to 13, 2024, and released the provisional key on December 17.

Candidates could raise objections till December 22, up to 12 midnight. For each objection, candidates had to pay ₹50 and applicable bank service charges.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.