RPF SI result 2024 announced, direct link and cut-off marks here

RPF SI Result 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RPF SI recruitment exam results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the examination or use the direct link given below. RPF SI result 2024 announced, direct link, cut-off marks here(Rajkumar)

RRB RPF SI Result 2024: Direct link

RPF SI Result 2024: Category-wise cut-off marks

The category-wise cut off marks of RRB RPF SI Results 2024.

RRBs conducted the RPF SI computer-based test (CBT) from December 2 to 13, 2024.

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the result document are provisionally eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiently Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) rounds, RRBs said.

They added that the date for PET/PMT will be shared with shortlisted candidates through website, SMS or email in due course.

“Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available from 06.03.2025 onwards,” RRBs said.

As per the official notification, the candidature of all the qualified candidates for PET/PMT is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment or thereafter in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice.

RRBs have asked candidates to regularly visit official websites for updates and information.

The provisional answer key of this recruitment exam was released on December 17 and onjections were invited till December 22, up to 12 am.

Candidates had to pay ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges per question.

“In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” RRBs said.

They added that the decision of RRBs on the objections raised will be final and binding and no further correspondence would be entertained from the candidates in the matter, the notice states.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.