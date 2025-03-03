Vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam 2024 increased to 11,518, details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released final vacancies to be filled through the Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024 at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam 2024: Vacancies increased to 11,518(Pixabay)

As per the commission's latest notification, the exam will fill 11,518 vacancies. Of these, 8079 are for Multi Tasking Staff posts while 3439 are for the Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) post.

The commission first advertised 4,887 vacancies and later increased it to 6,144. Along with the 3,439 Havaldar in CIBC and CBN vacancies, the total number stood at 9,583. With the commission's latest announcement, the total number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive stands at 11,518.

The commission conducted the SSC MTS, Havaldar Computer-Based Test (CBT) from September 30 to November 11 at different centers all over the country.

Based on their performance, 27011 candidates were selected for the Physical Efficiancy Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST) round.

“The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. Final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar,” SSC said in the result notification.

The mnimum qualifying marks in session-I and Session-II of the Computer Based Examination were:

UR : 30 per cent

OBC/ EWS : 25 per cent

All other categories : 20 per cent.

For more information about the SSC MTS examination, candidates can check the commission's official website.