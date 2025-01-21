SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: How to download MTS, Havaldar results when out

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. When declared, candidates will be able to check their result using roll numbers. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the result date or time. The test was held from September 30 to November 14 last year and the provisional answer key was released on November 29. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on December 2, 2024. The commission is expected to announce the result and the final answer key next....Read More

The computer-based examination (CBE) was conducted in Hindi, English 13 regional languages.

The test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes. Both sessions were held on the same day. Questions in the CBT were objective-type and had multiple-choices. There was negative marking (-1) in the second session.

The selection process of the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment comprises a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.