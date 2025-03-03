Menu Explore
Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging CLAT 2025 results on April 7, vows prompt action to ease students' anxiety

ANI | , New Delhi
Mar 03, 2025 05:38 PM IST

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay stressed the importance of prompt action to ease the anxiety of students who have been awaiting clarity on the matter.

The Delhi High Court's Division Bench on Monday scheduled a hearing for April 7 to address the petitions challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 examinations.

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for April 7 to address the petitions challenging the CLAT 2025 results. (Shutterstock)
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for April 7 to address the petitions challenging the CLAT 2025 results. (Shutterstock)

During the proceedings, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay stressed the importance of prompt action to ease the anxiety of students who have been awaiting clarity on the matter, suggesting that the matter could be addressed with expedited resolution.

During the proceedings, the Counsel for the NLU Consortium acknowledged the challenges to the CLAT UG and PG examinations and committed to preparing a compilation of questions and relevant judgments.

The petitioner argued that despite the differences between the UG and PG exams, they should be considered together due to overlapping issues.

Additionally, the petitioner challenged the exorbitant fees charged by CLAT, questioning the authority behind such fees.

Initially, these challenges were filed in various High Courts across the country but were transferred to the Delhi High Court by the Supreme Court. The court has appointed a nodal officer and directed the registry to consolidate all matters received from various High Courts. The counsel for the CLAT Consortium has been instructed to submit a counter affidavit within two weeks.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of all petitions challenging the results of the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to the Delhi High Court. This decision was made to avoid conflicting rulings and streamline the proceedings.

The CLAT 2025 examinations, conducted in December last year, serve as the gateway for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs at National Law Universities across the country. Several petitions were filed in various high courts, claiming that several questions in the exam were incorrect.

