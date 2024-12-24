CLAT 2025 Results: Delhi HC divison bench refuses to stay single bench order asking CNLU to announce revised results

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court division bench refused to stay an order of the single judge bench directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to announce revised results of the recently held Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 undergraduate exam after changing the award of marks for two questions. A bench of acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela were of the opinion that prima facie, there is no error in the single judge’s decision of finding the two answers as “demonstrably wrong” and has reached a conclusion based on careful consideration. (File Photo/Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela were of the opinion that prima facie, there is no error in the single judge’s decision of finding the two answers as “demonstrably wrong” and has reached a conclusion based on careful consideration. “Prima facie We find no error in the decision in finding two of the answers in the question as demonstrably wrong. The single judge has examined the two questions carefully and has found that a different view is not a plausible one. Prima facie, we concur with the single judge,” the bench said. The bench added, “You (NLU consortium) can go ahead with the results. There is no interim order passed in that. We clarify that there is no stay order & pendency of this petition is not construed as placing a cloud on the results, which may be reworked as per the single judge order.”

On December 20, the Delhi High Court directed the Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium) to announce revised results for the CLAT 2025 undergraduate exam after making corrections in the marking of two questions.

A bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh ordered the Consortium to rectify errors in questions 14 and 100 of Set A, stating that the mistakes were “demonstrably clear.” The court observed that ignoring these errors would amount to injustice for the candidates.

In a detailed 29-page judgment, Justice Singh instructed the Consortium to award marks to all candidates who selected option C for question 14 in Set A and to exclude question 100 from the evaluation.

The ruling came in response to a plea filed by Aditya Singh, a 17-year-old candidate who appeared for the exam. Singh challenged the final answer key released by CLAT, arguing that errors in the answer key had adversely affected his rank and, consequently, his chances of securing admission to a more prestigious institution. Singh’s petition also sought the constitution of an expert committee to review the objections he had raised regarding the answer keys.