Stronger healthcare, women's education key for overall societal growth: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the city's healthcare system needs to be strengthened and women's education should remain a priority as both are crucial for building a progressive and inclusive society.

Speaking at an Equality Walkathon organised by Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh on International Women's Day, she reiterated the government's commitment to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, stressing that empowering women through education and healthcare was key to overall societal growth.

"Delhi should become the most developed health hub in the country. Every citizen should get convenient medical services, and no one should be deprived of the right treatment," she said.

Highlighting women's vital contributions across fields, she urged them to prioritise their health and well-being. "Together, let us build a future where gender equality is not just a goal but a lived reality," she added.

The walkathon, which saw the participation of around 400 people, aimed to promote gender equality and equal opportunities for women. Themed 'Accelerate Action for Gender Equality', the event featured banners and placards advocating women's rights.

A 'Women's Empowerment Programme' was also held, featuring a panel discussion with doctors on women's health challenges, workplace equality, and inclusive growth.

Doctor Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer of Fortis Healthcare, highlighted the crucial role of women in healthcare, emphasising the need for an inclusive and equitable work environment.

"Women bring expertise, empathy and innovation to patient care. Yet, they continue to face unique health challenges and systemic barriers in workplace," he said.

