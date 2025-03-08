International Women's Day 2025: How DUSU's madam secretary is running the show at Delhi University

International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate those who challenge norms and redefine leadership. Hailing one such trailblazer, we speak to Mitravinda Karanwal – a youngster from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh – who is making waves in Delhi University’s student politics. Elected as the Secretary of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 2024, she is the only female representative on the current board, which has mostly been a male-dominated space. Mitravinda Karanwal was elected as the Secretary of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 2024.

“Becoming DUSU Secretary has been life-changing! It gave me the chance to live my dream by making a real difference in students’ lives… Realising I have the power to lead change is incredibly fulfilling,” says Karanwal, a final-year student of History (Hons) at Lakshmibai College, adding, “This experience has also made me believe that politics isn’t actually male-dominated; it’s just a stereotype. Women have always been, and will continue to be, strong activists and leaders for student rights.”

Inspired by late Sushma Swaraj

The 20-year-old shares how she draws her inner strength from political leaders who came before her, particularly late Sushma Swaraj (lawyer, politician and diplomat; first woman Chief Minister of Delhi). “Sushma Swaraj ji was a pioneer for women like us. Her journey from a student leader to India’s External Affairs Minister is not just iconic, but deeply inspiring,” adds Karanwal.

Defying Expectations

Though more women are stepping into student politics now, this student leader shares how and which challenges persist. “I’ve faced scepticism, bias and double standards that expect women to be both competent and likable,” she says. Recalling a defining moment from her election campaign, she adds, “A group of people gathered, shouting slogans and beating drums to intimidate me in favour of another candidate. But I refused to back down! I stood my ground, addressed the students, and stayed until I had spoken to everyone. That moment strengthened my resolve as a woman leader.”

Vision for the Future

Her message to young women is clear: “Never let anyone tell you that politics, public life, or any dream you have isn’t for you. Your voice and perspective matter.” Looking ahead, she believes that an all-women leadership in DUSU is inevitable. “And when that moment comes, it won’t just be a milestone. It will be a celebration of women’s strength, resilience, and leadership in student politics.”

