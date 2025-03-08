IIT Delhi to organise ‘Anveshan’ for students interested in higher education, details inside

IIT Delhi is set to conduct “Anveshan: Innovation and Exploration Across Disciplines” at its Hauz Khas Campus on March 22, 2025. This event is specifically intended for UG and PG students who are interested in pursuing higher education or research at IIT Delhi. (HT Archive)

The event is designed to provide prospective students who are currently doing their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across a host of areas spanning engineering, sciences, arts, and others, a comprehensive understanding of its academic curriculum, research initiatives, and entry programmes across various disciplines, informed IIT Delhi.

About the event:

This event is specifically intended for UG and PG students who are interested in pursuing higher education or research at IIT Delhi.

Anveshan will feature a series of parallel sessions covering a wide range of topics, including The Digital Frontier: AI, Data, and Computing; Advanced Materials for Future Solutions; The Age of Automation: Electrical Circuits, Robots, and Beyond; Mechanics and Engineering Solutions for a Changing World; Transforming Healthcare with Technology; Sustainable Futures, Energy and Environment; Physics, Optics, and Photonics; Behavioural Design for Sustainability; Driving Innovation: From Idea to Impact; Individuals and Society: The Human Mind, Economic Development, and Culture. These sessions, led by IIT Delhi faculty members and research scholars, will offer insights into the latest advancements, research opportunities, and future trends in each field, mentioned the press release.

Key Highlights:

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with faculty members to discuss academic programmes, research opportunities, and career guidance.

Interactive stalls will be set up to showcase innovative projects, research posters, and live demonstrations, providing students with an idea of the entry programmes available in various disciplines and the kind of research and academic work they can pursue at IIT Delhi.

“This is a one-of-a-kind initiative by IIT Delhi, providing undergraduate and master's students aspiring to pursue postgraduate and PhD programs with an opportunity to get a glimpse of both academic and non-academic life at IIT Delhi. There will be sessions by members of the faculty of IIT Delhi on diverse themes across disciplines and interactive sessions showcasing activities of various student technical clubs," said Prof Narayanan D Kurur, Dean of Academics at IIT Delhi.

For more information, visit the official website.

