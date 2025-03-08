Nayanta University set to begin first batch with 100 students in August, details inside

Nayanta University, established under the Maharashtra State Private University Act, is set to begin classes in August 2025. In partnership with the CII, the university mentioned providing students with unparalleled opportunities for internships, mentorships, and placements across corporate, government, and social sectors.

Backed by a group of industrialists, including Bharat Puri, Naushad Forbes, Farhad Forbes, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Nadir Godrej, Meher Pudumjee, and Satish Reddy, Nayanta aims to redefine the future of higher education in India, mentioned the press release.

“Our vision at Nayanta Education Foundation is simple – prioritising student success through personalised learning experiences. By empowering students and encouraging innovation, we are building a foundation for a brighter and more inclusive future for all,” said Dr Ranjan Banerjee, CEO of Nayanta Education Foundation.

“At Nayanta University, we believe in empowering students not just through academic knowledge but by nurturing their creativity and critical thinking. Our goal is to provide an environment where innovation thrives, and students are inspired to become leaders who can drive positive change in the world,” said Naushad Forbes, Chancellor of Nayanta University.

Regarding Admissions:

Admissions for the inaugural cohort of 100 students opened in February 2025, with classes scheduled to begin in August 2025.

“Nayanta University reflects the growing collaboration between academia and industry to ensure that education remains relevant and aligned with real-world needs. The private sector has a role to play in areas like education and healthcare that benefit society beyond just the major cities. By creating opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds, Nayanta is fostering a new generation of leaders equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive meaningful change across sectors,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

For more information, visit the official website.

