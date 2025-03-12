ICSE Class 10 Exam 2025: Easy geography paper comes as a sigh of relief for students

The ICSE Geography examination turned out to be easy for the students to understand and comprehend on Wednesday. Sameeksha Sahi, another student at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that solving sample question papers and paying attention in the class helped as even the tricky questions were ones their teacher had covered in the class.

Waniya Sayedda Khan, a student at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that the paper was easy. "The paper had direct questions and I am extremely happy and satisfied with my attempt," said Khan.

Pranav Pandey, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, said that the level of the exam was easy. "The competency-focused questions were of easy to moderate level. The unexpected aspect was that there were negligible indirect questions in the map. The question paper was not that lengthy. As a result, many students were able to attempt extra questions," said Pandey.

Poonam Singh, a geography teacher at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that the paper was good and to a certain standard. "There were no tricky questions and even the Higher Order Thinking Skills based questions were easy for the students to answer," said Singh.

Shruti Narain, a teacher at Seth MR Jaipuria School, said that the paper was good. "There were analytical and a few application-based questions, but overall, it was moderate," said Narain.

