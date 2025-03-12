Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2025: Easy geography paper comes as a sigh of relief for students

ByGodhooli Sharma, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2025 07:11 PM IST

The ICSE Geography examination turned out to be easy for the students to understand and comprehend on Wednesday.

The ICSE Geography examination turned out to be easy for the students to understand and comprehend on Wednesday.

Sameeksha Sahi, another student at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that solving sample question papers and paying attention in the class helped as even the tricky questions were ones their teacher had covered in the class.
Sameeksha Sahi, another student at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that solving sample question papers and paying attention in the class helped as even the tricky questions were ones their teacher had covered in the class.

Waniya Sayedda Khan, a student at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that the paper was easy. "The paper had direct questions and I am extremely happy and satisfied with my attempt," said Khan.

Sameeksha Sahi, another student at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that solving sample question papers and paying attention in the class helped as even the tricky questions were ones their teacher had covered in the class.

Also Read: QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: 79 Indian varsities secure spot, details inside

Pranav Pandey, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, said that the level of the exam was easy. "The competency-focused questions were of easy to moderate level. The unexpected aspect was that there were negligible indirect questions in the map. The question paper was not that lengthy. As a result, many students were able to attempt extra questions," said Pandey.

Also Read: QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: Harvard tops in 4 areas of study, here's how Oxford, MIT performed

Poonam Singh, a geography teacher at La Martiniere Girls' College, said that the paper was good and to a certain standard. "There were no tricky questions and even the Higher Order Thinking Skills based questions were easy for the students to answer," said Singh.

Shruti Narain, a teacher at Seth MR Jaipuria School, said that the paper was good. "There were analytical and a few application-based questions, but overall, it was moderate," said Narain.

Also Read: QS Subject Rankings 2025 for Data Science, AI: 5 institutes in top 10 are from the US, check full list here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On