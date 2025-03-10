CBSE 10th Math exam analysis 2025: From concept-based questions to time-management issues, what students & experts said

Conceptual and application-based for some, tricky and lengthy for others - but as a whole, an examination that surely tested the time management skills of students - this was majorly how most exam-givers as well as subject matter experts rated the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics examination conducted on Monday, March 10, 2025. CBSE Class 10 mathematics paper analysis 2025 live updates CBSE 10th Math paper analysis 2025: Check what students and teachers said about the 10th Mathematics paper. (HT file)

What is interesting is the fact that Mathematics continues to be attributed as the subject that requires thorough and constant practice. In other words, students who had practiced the subject thoroughly definitely were at an advantage.

A plus for those who pracitced throroughy

Mohd Sarif Salmani, a senior faculty of Mathematics from the Orchids The International School, Mumbai said, “Those who had thoroughly studied the NCERT textbook and practiced previous years’ question papers found the exam largely manageable.”

According to Salmani, the question paper closely followed the CBSE sample papers, ensuring familiarity for well-prepared students. He said, “Overall, the paper was of moderate difficulty, with a mix of direct formula-based and conceptual application questions. While most MCQs were very easy, one of the sets was slightly lengthy, requiring additional time to solve. Case-based questions were also lengthy, demanding careful reading and logical interpretation.”

“While certain sections like MCQs, probability, and statistics were scoring and straightforward, triangles and linear equations posed some difficulty. Students with a strong conceptual foundation and good time management skills found the exam easier to navigate,” he added.

Mixed reactions from students:

Another key highlight of the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam 2025 was that it received mixed reactions from students.

For instance, most students in Uttar Pradesh felt that the maths paper was a tough nut to crack!

Ashwith Ratan, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya said although the paper was manageable, it was lengthy. For Ratan, the trigonometry and algebra portions were the easiest, while the Geometry section was a bit difficult.

Likewise, Rimjhim Singh, also a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said she faced difficulties in managing time. For her, the sections from mensuration were easy but the calculation part was lengthy.

However, on the contrary, students from Mohali were highly satisfied with the overall level of the paper. Both the Standard and Basic versions aligned well with their expectations.

However, some students felt that the Standard Mathematics paper was slightly lengthy due to extensive calculations.

‘Overall a lengthy paper’

Students and teachers opined that the CBSE Class X Mathematics examination was lengthy but of moderate difficulty, making it reasonably approachable.

Shashi Kant Prasad, PGT Mathematics, VidyaGyan School, Dulehra said, “A significant portion of the questions closely resembled those found in the NCERT textbook. Despite the variation in sets, the overall question pattern remained largely consistent.”

Similarly, Ashish, a student from VidyaGyan School, found Set 1 particularly challenging, and pointed out most of the 3-mark and 5-mark questions were tricky, especially those related to trigonometry.

Whereas for Vishal, another student from the same school, found Set 2 comparatively easier but pointed out that question no. 25, which involved coordinate geometry, as quite difficult.

Similar to last year but more analytical

Meanwhile, Anthony Fernandes, Founder of Shaalaa.com said that when compared to last year, the paper had a similar difficulty level but included more analytical questions in algebra and geometry.

According to Fernandes, the paper was a fair and well-designed assessment.

Worth mentioning here, Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Basic papers from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The next examination for CBSE Class 10 students is scheduled for March 12, 2025.