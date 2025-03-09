CBSE Class 10th Mathematics exams tomorrow, key takeaways from sample papers and exam day instructions

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Mathematics- Standard and Class 10 Mathematics- Basic papers tomorrow, March 10. Both papers will be held in a single shift, from 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM. CBSE Class 10th Mathematics exams tomorrow, key takeaways from sample papers

Much before the board examinations, the central board released subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for all subjects.

Students who will appear for their exams tomorrow can check the key points mentioned on the sample papers below.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard, Basics papers' exams: Important points given on sample paper

The duration of this paper is 3 hours, and the maximum marks are 80. There are 38 questions divided into 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E. Section A, or questions numbered 1-18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) and questions numbered 19 and 20 are Assertion- Reason based questions of 1 mark each. In Section B, questions numbered 21-25 are very short answer (VSA) type questions, carrying 2 marks each. In Section C, questions numbered 26-31 are short answer (SA) type questions, carrying 3 marks each. In Section D, questions numbered 32-35 are long answer (LA) type questions, carrying 5 marks each. In Section E, questions numbered 36-38 are case study-based questions carrying 4 marks each with sub-parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each, respectively.All questions in the sample paper are compulsory. However, an internal choice in two questions of section B, 2 questions of section C and 2 questions of section D has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in all the 2 marks questions of section E. Students must draw neat and clean figures wherever required. They have to take π =22/7 wherever required if not stated. Calculators are not allowed during the exam.

Check the Class 10 Mathematics Standard sample paper here.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics sample paper here.

CBSE Board exam 2025: Instructions for students

Carry the admit card, school identity card and wear the school uniform (for regular students). Private candidates need to bring a valid, original, government-issued photo identity proof and wear light-coloured clothes. Read and follow the instructions given on the admit card, question paper and answer booklet. When done writing the answers, arrange all the extra pages in the correct order and tie them to the main booklet. A transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money are allowed inside the exam hall. Any textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Exam centres will provide calculators to students with Dyscalculia. Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. and eatable items - opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic) are banned.

For more information, students can visit the CBSE websites.