CBSE meets CERT-in and social media heads to tackle paper leak claims

New Delhi : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held a meeting with officials from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and Indian heads of various social media platforms to tackle the spread of wrong claims, including paper leaks, about board exams, officials said on Friday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in 2019, developed a standard operating procedure to check incidents of wrong paper leak claims (HT Photo)

The meeting was held on Thursday evening in response to recent viral videos of teachers from various coaching centres claiming to know about topics and questions in board exams beforehand. Some teachers even alleged paper leaks, raising concerns over the integrity of the examination process

“...We have convened a coordination meeting with officials from CERT-In and heads of various social media giants to address and tackle the spread of wrong claims about CBSE board exams on social media,” a CBSE official said on anonymity.

The board, in 2019, developed a standard operating procedure to check incidents of wrong paper leak claims. “....We write to the concerned social media company authorities if we find any wrong content related to board exams. We provide the links of the problematic content and ask them (social media companies) to take necessary action as per the laws, and we also lodge complaints with the law authorities,” the official said.