The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held a meeting with officials from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and heads of various social media platforms to tackle the spread of “wrong claims” about board exams including paper leaks, officials said on Friday. CBSE meets with CERT-In social media heads to tackle spread of ‘wrong claims’

The meeting was held on Thursday evening in response to recent viral videos of teachers from various coaching centres claiming to know about topics and questions in board exams beforehand. Some teachers even alleged paper leaks, raising concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

CBSE relaxes affiliation norms, allows schools to set up branches under same name and number

“CBSE makes examination preparations at the war level. In this regard, assistance is taken from all government machinery at national and state level. We have convened a coordination meeting with officials from CERT-In and heads of various social media giants to address and tackle the spread of wrong claims about CBSE board exams on social media,” a senior CBSE official said on condition of anonymity.

CBSE board exam draft norms: Punjab govt alleges Punjabi dropped from list of subjects, board responds

Functioning under the ministry of electronics and information technology, CERT-In is the national nodal agency to deal with cyber security incidents in the country.

The board, in 2019, developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to check incidents of wrong paper leak claims on social media. “Taking cognizance of incidents in which several people were putting certain things on the various social media platforms, we, in 2019, decided to seek assistance from the CERT-In, Delhi Police and Indian heads of social media giants like YouTube, Meta, X, and others. We also developed one standard operating procedure according to which we write to the concerned social media company authorities if we find any wrong content related to board exams. We provide the links of the problematic contents and ask them to take necessary action as per the laws, and we also lodge complaints with the law authorities,” the official cited above said.

CBSE’s draft norms to conduct Class 10 board exams twice welcomed by students

CBSE board exams 2025 began on February 15. On February 17, the board issued a notice rejecting claims about paper leaks as “baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents”, and said it was actively monitoring and taking action against those who are spreading false information.