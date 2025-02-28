CBSE’s draft norms to conduct Class 10 board exams twice welcomed by students

With CBSE approving the draft norms for conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026, students and school principals have welcomed the move, saying that it offers multiple chances for improvement. The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday approved the draft norms for conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026, officials said. (ANI/For representation)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday approved the draft norms for conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026, officials said.

These draft norms will now be put in the public domain and stakeholders can submit their feedback by March 9, following which the policy will be finalised, they said.

As per the draft norms, the first phase of the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to 20.Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, said, “This dual exam format is student-friendly as it provides multiple options, reducing exam pressure. For instance, if a student takes standard math in the first exam and finds it difficult, they can opt for basic math in the second attempt and pass more easily..

She added that earlier, students had only one chance to perform well, but now the pressure of a single high-stakes exam will be reduced.

A Class 8 student from ITL School told PTI Video, "Since the best marks from both exams will be considered, we can plan our strategy. I can focus on Math, English, and Science in the first exam and other subjects in the next one..

A Class 9 student said, "This system gives us more opportunities. If I don't perform well in the first attempt, I can try again in the next one."

However, SV Sharma, principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan School in Mayur Vihar, pointed out that while the new system reduces student stress, it may increase the workload for teachers.

"Teachers will have to evaluate board papers in February, conduct and check annual exams for lower classes in March and then oversee the second board exam in May," Sharma explained.

He added that this could increase teachers’ work pressure and shorten their summer break.

