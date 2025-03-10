CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 Mathematics Standard, Basic papers today
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Mathematics papers today, March 10. Both Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. During CBSE board exams, regular students are required to wear school uniforms, while private students need to wear light-coloured clothes. Regular students must also carry their school identity cards, while private candidates must carry a government photo ID card.
It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam venue.
CBSE board exam 2025: Exam day guidelines
- Carefully read and follow the instructions that may be given on the admit card, question paper and answer booklet.
- After the exam is over, arrange extra sheets properly and tie them to the main booklet before handing it over to the invigilator.
- Candidates can carry a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money to the exam hall.
- Textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Exam centres will provide calculators to students with Dyscalculia.
- Communication devices (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras), etc. and wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items - opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic) are banned.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Section-wise number of questions, marks as per sample paper
Section A (questions 1-18): Multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each
Questions 19 and 20: Assertion- Reason-based questions of 1 mark each.
Section B (questions 21-25): Very short answer (VSA) type questions, 2 marks each.
Section C, (questions 26-31): Short answer (SA) type questions, 3 marks each.
Section D (questions 32-35): Long answer (LA) type questions, 5 marks each.
Section E (questions 36-38): Case study-based questions, 4 marks each with sub-parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each, respectively.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam duration, marks, number of questions as per sample paper
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: As per the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics sample question papers, both Standard and Basic Math exams will last three hours, and the maximum marks are 80.
The sample paper has 38 questions and five sections- A, B, C, D and E.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 Mathematics paper today
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Basic papers today, March 10. Both papers will begin at 10:30 am.