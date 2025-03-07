Menu Explore
TG SSC Hall Ticket 2025 out at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 07, 2025 08:18 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the Secondary School Leaving (SSC) or Class 10th final examination admit cards on its official website.

Telangana SSC/Class 10 Board Exams are scheduled to begin on March 21, 2025.
Telangana SSC/Class 10 Board Exams are scheduled to begin on March 21, 2025. (HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

About the exam:

Telangana SSC/Class 10 Board Exams are scheduled to begin on March 21, 2025.

Direct Link to download SSC Hall Tickets (Regular)

Direct Link to download SSC Hall Tickets (Private)

Direct Link to download SSC Hall Ticket (Vocational)

TS SSC final exams will begin with the First Language (Group-A), First Language Part-I (Composite Course) and First Language Part-II (Composite Course) examinations.

On the first day, papers will be held in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download admit cards

  • Go to the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Open the TS SSC hall ticket download link given on the home page.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Submit and download the hall ticket.
  • Take a printout for the exam day

BSE Telangana said that objective papers (part B) in all subjects, except English and science, must be answered in the last half an hour. The board said the Third Language English objective paper (part B) will be taken along with part A. It added that the objective paper (part B) of Physical Science and Biological Science must be answered in the last 15 minutes of the test.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
